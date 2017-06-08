Teenage boy dies from accidental BB gunshot wound to the chest, in Antioch Thursday morning

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Thursday, June 8, 2017, at approximately 9:55 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 4300 block of Palomar Drive for a subject who was accidentally shot with a BB gun. Once at the scene, officers located a15-year-old male victim, who was on the ground with what appeared to be a small wound to his chest. The victim was unresponsive and first-aid/life saving measures were started. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injury.

During the investigation, it was learned that the juvenile victim was shot with a pellet rifle once in the chest, by a juvenile, male friend, also 15-years-old. At this time, based on several witness statements and evidence located at the scene, the incident appears to be a tragic accident. All of the parties at the scene are cooperating with the investigation which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



