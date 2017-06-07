Police investigate stabbing death of man in Antioch, Tuesday night

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at approximately 8:13 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 400 block of W. 19th Street on the report of a male bleeding. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, an adult Hispanic male who had an apparent stab wound to his torso. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The case is currently under investigation.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



