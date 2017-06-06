County Coroner needs public’s assistance with two cases in Antioch
The Coroner’s Division of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is requesting the pub-lic’s assistance with two cases in Antioch.
By Jimmy Lee, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office
Seeking Next of Kin
On April 28, 2017, David Norman Wise was found deceased at the Amtrak train station in Antioch. Wise, a transient, died of natural causes. The Coroner’s Division has not been able to find any next of kin. Wise was 60 years old, 5’8” tall, and weighed about 200 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on next of kin or relatives is asked to contact the Coroner’s Division at (925) 313-2850.
John Doe Case
On May 2, 2017, the Coroner’s Division responded to a “train versus pedestrian” incident at the railroad tracks, east of the Amtrak Station, 100 I Street in Antioch. The man appeared to have walked into the path of an oncoming train. The man has not been identified. He is described as being Hispanic or South American, 25-35 years old, 5’ – 5’5” in height, 110-125 pounds, with dark brown curly hair, and brown colored eyes. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve jersey-style shirt with lime green de-signs, black jeans, a black belt, white socks, and black shoes. See photos.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this person is asked to contact the Coroner’s Division at (925) 313-2850.
