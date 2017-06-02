In Memoriam: Clark Gelhaus, long-time Antioch health club owner, passes

Clark Warren Gelhaus

May 18, 1932 – April 23, 2017

Celebration of Life, Sunday, June 4th at Solar Swim & Gym

Clark Warren Gelhaus was nearly 85 years old when he passed at Kaiser Hospital in Antioch on April 23 after suffering a severe hemorrhagic stroke. He was surrounded by family as he passed, along with current and former employees who saw Clark as family. Clark was a gentle, caring and passionate man, committed to community and touching all those who knew him.

Clark is survived by his wife Ingrid, daughter Marion Gelhaus-Shore with husband Randy, and grandson’s Brodie and Nik. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Gelhaus and Dorothy (Randall) Gelhaus, siblings Joyce Shivel (Gelhaus), Clayton and Larry Gelhaus.

Clark was born on May 18, 1932 in Oakland, California and grew up in El Cerrito and Lafayette, graduating from Acalanes High School in 1950. He graduated from San Jose State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1955. The same year he graduated he acquired a pool in Antioch known to everyone as the “C” Street Pool, which is now known as Solar Swim and Gym. In his nearly 70 years of teaching swimming, Clark has taught the grandchildren of people he once taught to swim.

Clark was the founder of the Delta Skimmers recreation swim team in Antioch, Delta Divers US Springboard Diving Team, Delta Dolphins Skin and Scuba Dive Club and helped to start the Holiday Run with Kiwanis. Clark also served on the Antioch Waterfront Committee and was in the Naval Reserves from 1955-1958.

Clark was very hardworking and dedicated to his business that he ran with his wife Ingrid until his sudden death. His greatest joy was teaching swimming and interacting with his gym members and working side by side with his wife of 53 years. Clark has touched the lives of thousands in his hometown of Antioch, the city that he loved.

The celebration of his life is planned for June 4th at Solar Swim and Gym at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kiwanis Club of the Delta, 3377 Dear Valley Rd #239, Antioch CA, 94531 for a scholarship fund set up in Clark’s name. More information can be found at Facebook.com/solarswimgym



