Stage Right presents James and the Giant Peach play in Antioch, beginning Friday, June 2nd

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre, Inc. presents “James and the Giant Peach” produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Co., Inc.   This incredible journey by Roald Dahl comes to life in this magical adventure that reveals the wickedness of some, the goodness of others, and the indecision encountered by many when they are faced with crises.

Directed by Kyle Achziger and Rio Teixeira, “James and the Giant Peach” runs for two weekends beginning Friday, June 2nd at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theatre, 213 F St. in Antioch.  Performance dates are June 2nd, 3rd, 9th & 10th at 7 p.m. and June 4th & 11th at 2 p.m.

Adults $10, Students and Seniors $8, Children (10 & under) $5.  Seniors pay only $5 at both matinees!  For more information call (925) 216-4613 or visit www.srctgrp.org

