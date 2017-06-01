«

Man shot and killed in Antioch, suspect arrested following stand-off, Wednesday night

Press Release Received 12:38 AM, 6/1/17

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264 Investigations Division

On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at approximately 5:46 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 2100 block of Lemontree Way for the report of gunshots. Once at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting. A Black male adult shooting victim fled from the scene in a vehicle and collided with several uninvolved occupied vehicles as he fled. The victim was contacted a short distance away on “L” Street near the Highway 4 overpass. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, an Hispanic male adult suspect was identified and subsequently located at a residence in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way. Initially, the suspect refused to cooperate with police and exit the residence. After a short stand-off the suspect exited and was peacefully taken into custody.

Currently, the investigation is on-going.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

