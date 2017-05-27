Oakland man arrested in Antioch after reckless driving incident, Friday evening

Following collision with police car, vehicle pursuit, and injuring two in another car

By Corporal James Stenger 3604, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, May 26, 2017, at about 6:42 PM, two Antioch Police Officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Sycamore Drive and Peppertree Way. The officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle and the vehicle spun out of control on L Street near Lemontree Way. The driver of the car 24-year-old Joshua Hawkins intentionally drove into a police car then fled in his vehicle. A vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Hawkins drove up onto the sidewalk on Auto Center Drive near Century Boulevard, hit a light pole, drove into the intersection and struck three cars. While Hawkins was driving on the sidewalk he narrowly missed a pedestrian. Hawkins attempted to drive off again and an officer intentionally struck Hawkins’s car to disable it. Hawkins was taken into custody and suffered no injuries.

Two of the occupants of a vehicle Hawkins struck were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Hawkins was booked into the County Jail on the charges of Felony Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Evading and Felony Probation Violation.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



