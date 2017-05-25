Former Antioch City Treasurer, Jane Parsons passes

October 13, 1932 – May 20, 2017

Jane Parsons was born in Berkeley on October 13, 1932 and died of cancer on May 20. She was 84 years old.

In 2016, Parsons was honored with the Citizen of the Year Lifetime Achievement award by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce for her many years of service to the community. Following is what was written about her, then:

“Jane Parsons was first appointed as a City Treasurer in 1983 and went on to win five elections, retiring in 2004. Jane has volunteered for over forty years for many community efforts including Rivertown Jamboree, Holiday De Lites and the Lighted Boat Parade, Soroptimist International of Antioch, Delta Thunder Boat Parade, Delta 2000 and is a past Commodore of the Driftwood Yacht Club.

Jane is the longest serving member of the Antioch Chamber’s Ambassadors, supporting mixers, ribbon cuttings and more. She is one of those rare individuals who serves quietly and always has a smile and wonderful attitude. Those who have worked with her over the years do so because she is so inspiring and she serves without regard to personal gain and always for a good cause, women, children and the entire community.”



