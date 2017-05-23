Antioch Police SWAT arrests man who shot at three residents, Monday afternoon

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 12:12 PM, Antioch officers were dispatched to the report of several shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Saint Francis Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers contacted three adult residents who reported being shot at by an unknown White male adult in a white sedan. Luckily, none of the residents were injured or struck by gunfire during this incident.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified and subsequently located at a residence in the 200 block of San Joaquin Avenue. The suspect refused to cooperate and exit the residence for Antioch PD patrol units. The Hostage Negotiation Team and the SWAT Team responded to the scene in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully and take the subject into custody.

At approximately 9:50 PM, the standoff was resolved and the suspect was taken into custody by the SWAT Team. The suspect will be booked into the Martinez Jail, and the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: