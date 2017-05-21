Man dies, woman injured from motorcycle accident in Antioch, Saturday afternoon

By Acting Sgt. Shawn Morin #5227, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, May 20, 2017 at approximately 1:46 p.m., Antioch Police Officers and Emergency Medical Personnel were dispatched to the area of Wilbur and Viera Avenues for the report of a motorcycle that had collided with a pole. Upon police arrival, medical and fire personnel were already on scene and tending to both of the riders.

The 68-year-old male rider was transported to an area hospital where he did not survive his injuries. The 66-year-old female passenger was transported to an area hospital where she was admitted in critical condition. Antioch Police Traffic Collision Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.



