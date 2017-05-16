«
»

Antioch bank robbed Saturday evening, second in a week

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 6:35 pm, an armed, masked male suspect went to the US Bank branch located inside Raley’s at 3632 Lone Tree Way. The suspect yelled at the tellers while pointing a pistol at them. A teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then left the bank and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, unknown age, tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, orange gloves, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 at 1:06 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

2 Comments to “Antioch bank robbed Saturday evening, second in a week”

  1. Rjb says:
    May 16, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Typical day in Antioch

    Reply
  2. Rjb says:
    May 16, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Typical day in Antioch. What do you expect, a nice quiet safe afternoon in Antioch?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

dissident-reductive