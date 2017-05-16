Antioch bank robbed Saturday evening, second in a week

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 6:35 pm, an armed, masked male suspect went to the US Bank branch located inside Raley’s at 3632 Lone Tree Way. The suspect yelled at the tellers while pointing a pistol at them. A teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then left the bank and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, unknown age, tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, orange gloves, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



