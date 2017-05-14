Lots to see and do at the Contra Costa County Fair, Thurs-Sun, May 18-21
the attachments to this post:
County Fair 2017 All Day Events & Sponsors
County Fair 2017 Sched 2 & Map
County Fair 2017 Schedule 1
Contra Costa Fair 2017 cover
This entry was posted on Sunday, May 14th, 2017 at 10:39 pm and is filed under Community, Arts & Entertainment, Pets & Animals, Recreation. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.