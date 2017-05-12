Wells Fargo Bank branch inside Antioch Safeway robbed, Wednesday afternoon

By Acting Sergeant Shawn Morin #5227, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On May 10, 2017 at approximately 12:50 PM, an unknown age, armed, masked male suspect entered Safeway located at 3365 Deer Valley Road and went to the Wells Fargo Bank located inside. The suspect demanded money from the bank employees and then fled the store with cash. The suspect left the area in a vehicle that was waiting outside the store.

The suspect is described as an unknown age black male adult, tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing all dark clothing, hooded sweatshirt or jacket and a black mask. The vehicle was described as a gold or tan colored SUV with paper license plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or the vehicle leaving the area is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



