Antioch Police seek help identifying murder suspect

By Detective A. Gonzalez #4336, Antioch Police Investigations Division Violent Crimes Unit

On Sunday, April 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, a black male was shot on K Street near West 8th Street in Antioch. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. During the investigation, detectives were able to have a sketch completed of a suspect involved in this homicide. The male pictured was described as possibly being a white male adult, in his mid-20s to early 30s, with short hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez with the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (925)779-6923. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



Shooting suspect sketch

