Letter writer: Antioch Council members who voted for employee contracts lied, should look for new jobs
Dear Editor:
It seems some in Antioch are misinformed. I understand the budget woes of the city are considered a long-standing history of mismanagement, inappropriate side deals and cozy dealings with others which have placed the city in the financial stress it is in presently. I remember a City Council meeting in November where the sitting city council approved a nearly $2 million per-year budget increase (total of $9.2 million over the complete contract term). I further remember in January with those recently elected to the council abstaining, the increases were voted into place. There was pleading to please reconsider this increase and what it will do to the city but the measure still moved forward as the contracts were already negotiated.
At the November meeting, then Mayor Wade Harper and others praised the city workers for their patience. At the January meeting, the same information was provided by Lori Ororchock and Tony Tiscareno singing city workers praises. They acted like limited raises and the furlough day was such a burden for these individuals to suffer through. I am not sure how many of you have seen a recent raise, but in the real world raises are limited and based on performance.
Let’s see who voted for this salary increase in November: Mayor Wade Harper, Mary Rocha, Lori Ororchock, Tony Tiscareno and Monica Wilson. Isn’t it funny, the very people who were telling Antioch residents how much they loved and cared for this city and want it to succeed were behind the scenes selling the city into bankruptcy?
I believe the January vote with the newly elected city council members abstaining was perfunctory at best. The contracts were already negotiated and the deals/agreements made. If you would like to check out the archived news article on this (an interesting read) it can be found at: http://antiochherald.com/2017/01/p26117/
The new leadership elected to the City Council was a vote for change. I hope the incumbents recognize this fact. However, change is difficult when the former Council sells the city in bankruptcy before newly elected council members can take office. All of these council members should be looking for a new job in the future, because now your words and actions do not align. You lied to the people of Antioch and hopefully Antioch residents will show you how they feel at the ballot box.
I can only hope the newly elected leadership will roll up their sleeves and actually get the work done because it is evident; those who were in office (including Lori Ororchock, Tony Tiscareno and Monica Wilson) have no intention of fixing this city or making it easy on those who want to fix the city. I am wondering why these individuals remain in office.
Louis Renner
Antioch
Mr. Renner: Sorry you couldn’t attend the last three budget meetings. The council in general, all 5, have sold us out and increased spending in huge amounts. Mayor Wright has a new out look on bankruptcy that is for sure. Mr. Tiscareno thinks everything will work out and we can bluff our way out of this. Ms. Wilson says little, Mr. Thorpe has changed his tune and Mrs. Ogorchock is still wearing Mayor Wrights rose colored glasses.
They all think Measure C will be extended “because the taxpayers don’t notice it anymore and will vote to extend it”. I am here to say DO NOT extend Measure C so these irresponsible people can continue to piss away our money. There is a big committee working towards NO on Measure C and we will be moving forward.
The new agreements also include pay spikes which is another blunder that the previous administration allowed.
The City needs to develop an overall plan to truly define how the City will be solvent. City Council is hoping that Measure C will be indefinite which is going to be a hard sell in the end if the City does not develop a plan on how other revenue sources are going to be developed because taxes alone will not solve the problem. We have almost 200 million in unfunded liabilities which is not addressed and cannot be solved with Measure C.
It is time for the City Council to enact on developing a strategic economic plan that truly sets fiscal goals and accountability.
Best,
Gil Murillo
Thank you for speaking for the most of us good working people of Antioch. I think we all, those who care and are vested in this good city – do not want to see it crumble to the ground. I am sure holding city office isn’t easy, but it’s just not fair that the city isn’t improving how it should/promised. I am curious to see the efforts for No on Measure C. As far as looking for a new job, only Ms. Ogorchock and Mr. Tiscareno are up for re-election this 2018 – Wilson is in office until 2020 along with our Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Ironic how the only employee group/deal that’s going to bankrupt the city is the one you all cry about needing the most.
Sorry “me” but it is all the recently negotiated contracts that will be responsible for bankrupting the city. No one I know of has singled out the APD or anyone else. It is the total package.
If fact at last nights budget meeting Chief Brooks CUT his budget in order to help cut overtime. He is the only one trying I am aware of.
That’s the problem Marty, no one is or has acknowledged it, but they need to. PD is, and always has been for at least the past 12 years, the most expensive of all employee contracts. The largest employee group, no furloughs, no layoffs, annual raises (sometimes 2), increased pay for certificates and longevity, 100% city-paid medical benefits, and out of control OT. In fact, of all the recently negotiated contracts, PD’s (once again) will cost the City more in increases than all other employee groups combined! Factor in that they have no steady, dedicated, revenue stream (not counting Measure C because not all of it is for PD). Given all that, why does the City allow themselves to get bled dry contract after contract yet crime is still at such an unacceptable level? And the number of officers isn’t increasing fast enough?
It’s about time they dropped the 12 hour shift. Should’ve been done years ago. It’s unsustainable. The savings from the reduced OT costs alone will get a bunch more new officers. They’ve been told that for years but the former Chief and CMs, including Jakel during our hardest times, didn’t want to force the issue which was totally within his power to do. Maybe Brooks is a little more thrifty than his predecessor or maybe our new CM finally made a stand, or both, but thank the Lord it’s finally happening. I’m a little more pessimistic and believe APOA was told it needed to happen in order for the City to afford the raises they’ve been promised over the next 5 years of their recently negotiated contract. Watch where the savings goes and see if you get more bodies on the street or if it just fattens the wallets of those already here.
If the City didn’t go bankrupt in 2008 or 2009, I don’t think it’s going to go bankrupt now. We have a smart outstanding Mayor; he’ll figure it out. We have a highly respected Antioch seasoned City Manager that everybody approves of. He’ll get it done too. Measure C is here forever; now that we have it, we have to keep it. The City needs the money, it’s been a good money maker without a lot of pain. Whatever else needs to be done, I’m sure is an ongoing topic with options. We must support our Mayor and new city council members; other council members can be voted in or out if that is what people want. Quit bad mouthing Antioch, for the Love Of God, people love this city warts and all. Antioch gets a bad rap every time and once crime is nonexistent and downtown is a booming tourist attraction, everyone will be singing praises. Be grateful that we’ve come this far and didn’t stay stuck in 2008, 2009 forever.
I don’t know where Loretta Sweatt is living but she obviously hasn’t walked by herself downtown or down Sycamore Drive where even the APD will tell you not to go down. Also Measure C is not here forever. We citizens were promised 22 new officers and we got 11. I will only support it if we get what has been promised.
22 more officers on the streets, less crime, less blight and none of that has happened. Antioch is just as unsafe as it was and the boarded up houses are still here. I have a homeless encampment down my block and I’ve seen no changes since Measure C was approved.
I agree with Mr. Renner and the other people posting the comments, Except, Ms. Sweatt.
I’m all for building up our APD. I believe if we do that before anything else and can become proactive against crime instead of just settling for a police force that has longer than 5 minutes response time and no time for anything but putting out “fires” than our city can than become a welcoming city.
I had company come from out of town and my house was full, I had to put them up in a hotel in Brentwood because no hotel in Antioch was safe. How horrible is that? That was this past weekend!!
The It is so sad that I live in a city that I can’t even recommend a hotel to my guests, but the City Council wants me to extend Measure C when it hasn’t done what was promised. I don’t understand.
I respect all police officers. I don’t respect the politics of why we can’t get it together in Antioch.
Can’t we model our selves after the Walnut Creek PD or Brentwood PD? They have officers and are clean , low crime and welcoming