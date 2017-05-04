AAA offers free ride home on Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5

‘Tipsy Tow’ Program Helps Keep Impaired Drivers Off The Road

Once, again AAA wants Cinco de Mayo fiesta-goers to celebrate and enjoy the day safely. To assist, AAA Northern California will offer its Tipsy Tow service free of charge to anybody who feels they’re too impaired to drive. You do not need to be a AAA Member to take advantage of this free service to the community.

“AAA wants everybody to have fun on Cinco de Mayo, but driving impaired is no fun for anyone. If you need a ride call AAA and we’ll make sure you get home safely,” said John Moreno, spokesperson for AAA Northern California. “AAA’s Tipsy Tow is free to anyone in need. You can’t beat the price.”

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will start at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and will run through 6 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should:

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. May 5 and 6 a.m. May 6.

State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”

Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

The service will provide a one-way ride for drivers and their vehicle to the driver’s home. If there are additional passengers who need a ride, they will be taken to the driver’s home as long as they can be transported safely in the tow truck. Tipsy Tow does not take reservations.

AAA estimates that a first-time misdemeanor DUI conviction in California can cost approximately $15,649 or more in fines, penalties, restitution, legal fees and increased insurance costs. DUI-related costs have risen sharply in recent years largely due to steep increases in fines and insurance for DUI drivers. Of course there is no price tag on a crash that causes an injury or death.



