Contra Costa County Fair opens May 18 – May 21, 2017

Contra Costa County Fair opening day is Thursday, May 18th – Sunday, May 21st at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch.

HONORING THE PAST…CELEBRATING THE FUTURE

The Contra Costa County Fair is the perfect place to enjoy live entertainment, exciting free shows, delicious food, carnival rides, animals, and hundreds of exhibits – all in a community-friendly environment and at affordable prices!

For PG&E Pavilion Stage entertainment, the Fair’s 2017 concert series features: 60’s Summer Love and Nathan Owen’s Motown & Soul on Thursday May 18th, Jackson Michael and Bobby Zoppi & the Courduroys performing on Friday May 19th, Jett Benatar ~ A Salute to Joan Jett & Pat Benatar, and Spazmatics on Saturday May 20th, and Live Hispanic Musical Celebration Sunday May 21st with entertainment all day long. All concerts are FREE with admission to the Fair.

While visiting the Fair, enjoy other highlights such as the Xtreme Sports Zone, Jennifer’s All Creatures Petting Zoo, Clown & Balloon Artist, Jugglers, Harmonics Steel Drum Band, Powerhouse-Percussive Dance, Ag Venture Land, BC Characters, Cowboys Ken’s Train, Art Pavilion, Agriculture Pavilion, Auto Racing, RC Car Races, Roller Derby much more!

Visit www.contracostafair.com for more information including promos and discount. The Contra Costa County Fairgrounds are located at 1201 West 10th Street in Antioch.



CCFair 20177 logo

