Antioch Council rejects proposed A Street mini-mart

Mayor says Antioch not filing for bankruptcy, city finances in “fine shape”

By Daniel Borsuk

Over concerns about crime, public loitering and drinking, the Antioch City Council unanimously denied Tuesday a request to approve a 1,200-square foot mini-mart to sell beer, wine and liquor at 2302 A St.

Council members were swayed to deny Amandeep Sing’s request to open a beer and liquor store at the A Street location when residents came forth to talk about their problems with homeless who are known to cause trouble in the area.

“I sincerely hope you don’t allow this business,” said Marsha Russo, who told council members about constant gunfire that she hears in her neighborhood.

Norton Street resident David Kundest said the proposed mini-mart will worsen conditions in the A Street area. He said his neighborhood is plagued with homeless stealing private property, panhandling, urinating in public, and public intoxication.

“I’m struggling to see any positive things happening out of this application,” said City Council Member Tony Tiscareno.

The Antioch Planning Commission had rejected Singh’s mini-mart request based on the fact the store would not provide the required six off-street parking spaces. He could only provide four parking spaces.

In other action, the council approved a 5-year $48.9 million capital improvement program. Some of the features of the program include $10.5 million for wastewater and storm drain system projects, $14.2 million for roadway improvements, $800.000 for traffic signals, $600,000 for parks and trails and $400,000 for communication facilities.

Mayor Sean Wright also wanted to correct the public notion about the city’s financial condition. Word has been circulating that the city’s financial stature might be wobbly.

“Antioch is in fine financial shape,” he said. “For those who ask if we are filing for bankruptcy the answer is no. We have $25 million in reserves with no debt.”



Rejected mini mart site on A St

