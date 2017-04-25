Superintendent asks school board to consider making Antioch a “safe haven” district at Wednesday meeting

By Allen Payton

On the agenda for Wednesday night’s Antioch School Board meeting, trustees are being asked to consider a resolution creating a Safe Haven School District, to mainly restrict the ability of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from enforcing federal immigration law. The effort is part of the California Teachers Association agenda, as stated on their website, and included in their May 1st Day of Action pledge they’re asking all teachers to take.

Following is the draft resolution:

Antioch Unified School District

RESOLUTION NO. 2016-17-30

IN SUPPORT OF THE RIGHTS OF ALL STUDENTS –A SAFE HAVEN RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, The Declaration of Independence of the United States of America recognizes every individual’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness;

WHEREAS, Education has played a critical role in furthering tolerance and strengthening our society;

WHEREAS, The United States Supreme Court in 1982 ruled in Plyer v. Doe that public schools were prohibited from denying students access to Elementary and Secondary Public Education based on their immigrations status, citing that children have little control over their immigration status, the lifelong harm it would inflict on the child and society itself, and constitutional equal protection rights;

WHEREAS, The Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees is committed to educating all students in a safe and welcoming environment;

WHEREAS, The Antioch Unified School District is committed to preventing and ending acts of discrimination or bullying based on a student’s immigration status, race, ethnicity, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, genetics or disability

WHEREAS, The Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees believes that celebrating the diversity that exists in our District, elevating the uniqueness of each student, and embracing the cultural assets that both they and their parents bring to the District is vital to the success of all students;

WHEREAS, State and Federal laws prohibit educational agencies from disclosing personally identifiable student information to law enforcement without the consent of a parent or guardian, a signed court order or lawful subpoena;

WHEREAS, Concerns of potential raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office (ICE) have caused immigrants in the community to experience increased levels of concern about the presence of ICE in and around schools and the disruption that this presence may have on the learning environment for students and their families;

NOW BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED, that the Antioch Unified School District Board of Trustees hereby directs the Superintendent to support the creation of a Safe Haven School District. This shall include:

Restricting, to the extent possible by law, the sharing of student and parent/guardian immigration status with federal agencies or officials;

Requiring all federal immigration agents seeking access to information or access to a school site have a warrant signed by a federal or state judge;

Continuing to promote and enhance a climate of inclusion;

Offering appropriate, focused professional development opportunities for staff;

Ensuring there are adequate supports and resources for students who may feel unsafe both on and off campus especially as it relates to discrimination or bullying predicated on immigration status, race, ethnicity, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, genetics or disability;

The following questions were sent to Board President Walter Ruehlig and the rest of the trustees, as well as Superintendent Stephanie Anello:

First, who requested this be placed on the agenda?

Second, is the board now doing the bidding of the California Teachers Association, in passing this, as this is part of their agenda as stated on their website?

With the third “Whereas” clause being the law and as the sixth “Whereas” clause states “State and Federal laws prohibit educational agencies from disclosing personally identifiable student information to law enforcement without the consent of a parent or guardian, a signed court order or lawful subpoena;” and the why is this necessary?

What message does it send to the law-abiding students? Shouldn’t we be teaching the children in our district to comply with the laws and not pick and choose which ones they want to follow?

Is this an effort to keep students attending school instead of staying home?

Furthermore, which rights that students in the district have are you not currently being protected? How will this resolution change that?

Or is it a message to those parents who are in the U.S. illegally that the District won’t go out of its way to help the federal government deport them?

Or is it just pandering by some board members to certain political constituencies?

Anello responded Wednesday morning.

“I placed the item on the agenda,” she said. “As you are most likely aware, AUSD is one of the few districts in far east county that has not passed a Safe Haven Board Resolution. I have been asked by students, parents, community members, and staff if this is something that the Board is interested in pursuing.”

“I placed it on tonight’s agenda under ‘Items for Discussion by Board Members’ so that I could ascertain if it was/was not,” Anello continued. “Without placing it on the agenda, I have no way of knowing the will of the Board as this would be a potential violation of the Brown Act.”

In response, the following additional questions were emailed to Anello, Wednesday afternoon:

Why couldn’t those members of the public have asked their elected representatives – the trustees – if they would place this on the agenda?

If none of them has asked you to do this, since they’re your bosses, not “students, parents, community members, and staff” why would you agendize such a controversial issue potentially putting them on the spot on a political hot button issue?

Would this change the current practices of staff within the school district if it is adopted? If so, how?

Finally, who sets the agenda for the board? Isn’t it the Board President in consultation with you, as is done by the Mayor and City Manager for City Council meeting agendas? Since Walter was on vacation last week, was this run by him before being placed on the agenda? And if not, couldn’t it have waited until the next meeting when he could have provided his input, first?

To see the complete agenda, click here.

The board meeting is Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. in the District Office Board Room, 510 G Street in downtown Antioch.



Share this: