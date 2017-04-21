Celebrate Earth Day by helping keep Antioch beautiful, Saturday, April 22

Annual Keep Antioch Beautiful Clean-Up Event

Earth Day is a big deal in Antioch. The Annual Keep Antioch Beautiful Clean-Up Day brings families, students, and community groups together for a city-wide litter pick-up and garbage haul that contributes toward a clean community. This year’s cleanup is on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8:30am to 11:00am. There are five locations to volunteer, but you only need to pick one:

– Antioch High School

– Antioch Community Park at Jensen Family Grove

– Hillcrest Park at Larkspur Drive entrance

– Prewett Park at the Grand Plaza/Water Park

– Somersville Towne Center near Starbucks

There is a thank you BBQ after the clean-up at the Prewett Park Grand Plaza for all workers and volunteers.

Cash prizes are awarded to the schools that have the most number of volunteers participating in the clean-up. To raise money for your school, individuals only need to write the name of the school on the registration and waiver forms. High schools, middle schools, and elementary schools all qualify for the cash awards, and there is money for first, second, and third place participation.

Volunteers can show up the morning of the event to register and complete the event waiver form.

Advance registration is available at http://ci.antioch.ca.us/Enviornment/Keep-Antioch-Beautiful/

Community volunteers started this event eight years ago, working side by side with the City of Antioch to keep our community litter free. Sponsorships and monetary donations are always needed and can be sent to Leo Fontana LAF “Keep Antioch Beautiful,” 2730 Lone Tree Way, Suite #4, Antioch, CA 94509. All donations are tax deductible. For more information call the Environmental Resource Line at 925-779-6137.

For more information or to register your group visit http://ci.antioch.ca.us/Environment/Keep-Antioch-Beautiful/.



