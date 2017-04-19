Embezzlement, DUI, trespassing among Antioch Police calls for March 30 – April 5, 2017

Following are the Antioch Police Department calls for service highlights as published in City Manager Ron Bernal’s Weekly Report dated April, 2017 and provided by Interim Chief of Police Tammany Brooks.

Calls for Service Summary

Time Period: 03/30/17 00:00:00 – 04/05/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,735

Number of Case Reports: 260

Number of Arrests: 77

Felony: 26

Misdemeanor: 51

Arrests with DUI charge: 3

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

4/5/17 at 4:56 pm, Wal-Mart loss prevention called APD dispatch and advised they had an employee, 19-year-old Kamya Gray in custody for embezzling $1200 from the store . An officer was dispatched to the store and learned that Gray was a cashier at the Wal-Mart and had stole $1200 from her register over a 4-day period . Gray also admitted to the officer that she stole the money. Gray was arrested for embezzlement and later booked into the County Jail.

04/05/2017 at 7:27am, citizens in the area of Park Middle School called 911 regarding a possible student in the neighborhood with a mask over his face and holding an air soft gun in his hand. Officers responded to the area and located a 14-year-old student with a BB gun in his hand. He also had a bandana around his neck. The juvenile was detained without incident and eventually charged with an Antioch Municipal Code violation. He was released to school staff after our investigation was complete.

4/2/17 at 10:30 pm, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 3701 Sunset Lane for a report of an intoxicated subject passed out in the back seat of a vehicle. Officers contacted 19-year-old Osna Sharifi. Sharifi displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was intoxicated to the point she could not care for herself. In plain view on the front driver seat was a loaded handgun. Sharifi was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a loaded firearm in public. Sharifi was booked into County Jail.

4/1/17 at 11:03 am, officers were dispatched to Cortez Ct. and Buchanan Rd. for a vehicle collision. Upon arrival officers contacted 39-year-old Lionel White standing next to his vehicle. It was discovered White had collided into a parked car. White displayed signs of alcohol intoxication. After a series of field sobriety tests, White was arrested for DUI. White was booked at the Antioch Jail and submitted to a breath test and then transported to County Jail.

3/31/17 at 7:54 pm, officers were dispatched to a report of a non-injury traffic collision on A St. Upon arrival they contacted 30-year-old Luis Martinez who had collided into three parked cars. Martinez's steering wheel separated from the vehicle and he hit a fourth car. Martinez displayed signs of alcohol intoxication and admitted he had been drinking. After administering field sobriety tests Martinez was arrested for DUI and sent to County Jail.

03/31/2017 at 12:17 pm, a Chase Bank employee from the Delta Fair Blvd. branch called dispatch reporting a subject in the bank attempting to pass a fraudulent check. Officers arrived within a few minutes and contacted 46-year-old Regina Stokes who was waiting at the teller window. Officers spoke with the owner of Uncle Wang's Chinese Restaurant in Pittsburg who advised the business was burglarized last night and company checks were stolen. Stokes was arrested for passing a fraudulent check and booked in the County Jail.

3/30/17 at 5:40 pm, officers were dispatched to Tailgaters Sports Bar for the report of a male being verbally abusive towards the staff. Upon arrival, they located, 28-year-old Jon Bella inside the establishment at the pool tables. Bella was initially calm and willingly complied with officer's request to go outside. Once outside Bella became upset that he was being asked to leave the bar, stating that this is where he hangs out and that nobody can tell him he has to leave. Officers advised Bella that he was no longer welcome at the bar tonight. Bella attempted to re-gain access to the bar on three different occasions. Bella was advised he would be placed under arrest if he attempted to re-enter the bar which he did. The manager of Tailgaters signed a Citizen's Arrest form, and Bella was placed under arrest for trespassing. Bella booked into County Jail for likely to continue.



