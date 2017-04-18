Antioch police seek help in locating suspect in Monday afternoon armed robbery of bank

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division, Violent Crimes Unit

On Monday, April 17, 2017, at approximately 4:36 PM Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the Umpqua Bank located at 3700 Lone Tree Way on the report of a robbery. The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers. Nobody was injured during the robbery and the take was cash.

The suspect was described by witnesses as being an older, white male adult wearing a baseball hat and glasses. The suspect is pictured in the two photographs above. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Gonzalez with the Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (925) 779-6942 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Bank robbery suspect

