Antioch man and teen arrested for possession of marijuana for sale, guns early Tuesday morning

Shotgun

By Sergeant Dimitri Barakos #2176, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at approximately 4:52 AM the Antioch Police Department received a call of two subjects in a car in the drive through of the Jack-In-The Box restaurant, located at 2505 ‘A’ Street, armed with a rifle. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the car, Michael Ferreira, 19-years-old, and Carlos Cabezas, 32-years-old, both Antioch residents, but they received no response.

The officers were unable to see clearly into the car due to heavy tinting on the car windows. Eventually officers approached the car and made contact with the occupants who were passed out in the car. A loaded short barreled shotgun and a military style rifle were located in the car along with a large amount of marijuana. Ferreira and Cabezas were arrested without incident and sent to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Rifle in trunk

Charges for Ferreira: HS11359 Possession of marijuana for sale.

PC29800(A)(1) Felon in possession of a firearm.

PC30305(A)(1) Felon in possession of ammunition.

PC33210 Possession of a short barreled firearm.

PC1203.2 Probation violation.

PC30605(A) Illegal possession of an assault weapon.

Marijuana

Charges for Cabezas: HS11359 Possession of marijuana for sale.

PC33210 Possession of a short barreled firearm.

PC30605(A) Illegal possession of an assault weapon.

