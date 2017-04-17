«
Delia Colorado to perform during Music on the Green at Lone Tree, Thursday night, April 20th

Delia Colorado

Schedule: 6:00pm to 9:00pm: Music, Food, Fun and Libations.

Happy Hour pricing ’til 7:00pm

Delia LOVES to sing, and you will find her most weekends singing with Crosstown 5, a popular East Bay rock and roll band.  She is sure to entertain you with a mix of songs from the 60’s to today, from The Beatles to Miranda Lambert.  You will hear those great songs you remember, some unexpected ones you may not have heard in a while, and some new ones too.

Lone Tree is located at 2400 Golf Course Road in Antioch. For more information visit www.lonetreegolfcourse.com or call (925) 706-4200.

