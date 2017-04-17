Antioch man arrested for April 2nd shooting outside Antioch bar

By Corporal Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm, Antioch Police officers contacted 28-year-old Christopher Wilson in the 2900 block of Cashew Street. Wilson has been identified as the responsible for the shooting that occurred at Cruisers Saloon on April 2, 2017. Officers located the suspected firearm used in the shooting.

Wilson was arrested without incident and was booked into County Jail in Martinez on charges for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. This case is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



