César Chávez event, awards to celebrate life of labor, civil rights leader at Los Medanos College, Friday night, April 14

Los Medanos College (LMC) will host the annual “Celebrating the Life of César Chávez” recognition program on Friday, April 14, at its Pittsburg Campus; the reception will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the College Complex Indoor Quad, followed by the award presentations at 7:00 p.m. in the Recital Hall. The campus is located at 2700 East Leland Road in Pittsburg. The celebration is free and the public is encouraged to attend. Complimentary, easy-access parking is available in Lot C for this event.

Los Medanos College hosts this event each year to honor the life of labor leader and human rights activist, César Chávez. The celebration also recognizes members of the East Contra Costa County community who embody his great tradition of voluntary service, civic activism, and non-violent social change.

The event includes the presentation of three recognition awards. The César Chávez Award for Exemplary Community Service, established in 1995, is presented to local citizens who represent the following core values modeled by César Chávez: Service to Others, Sacrifice, Help the Most Needy, Determination, Non-Violence, Acceptance of All People, Respect for Life and the Environment, Celebrating Community, Knowledge, and Innovation. The East County Educator Award recognizes members of the educational community who demonstrate a commitment to student success and equity, particularly for students of color and those from low-income families. The Chávez Spirit Award is given to emerging leaders who have made a significant impact on the local community in the areas of advocacy and social justice.

This year’s recipient of the César Chávez Award is Peter Garcia. A resident of Pittsburg with a long history of involvement in local service organizations, Mr. Garcia has a deep commitment to engaging and supporting his hometown community and East Contra Costa County. As a long-time educator – and president emeritus of both Los Medanos College and Diablo Valley College – he has demonstrated his dedication to providing access, opportunities, equitable outcomes, and success for all students. The East County Educator Award will be presented to two outstanding educators: Sara Madrigal, counselor at Byron Union School District; and Eugenia Rodriguez, who teaches World Languages at Pittsburg High School. The Spirit Award will recognize three up-and-coming community leaders and advocates: Israel Castro, a graduate of Pittsburg High School currently serving as President of the Los Medanos College Associated Students (LMCAS); Glenda Hernandez, an Independence High School (Brentwood) graduate attending Sacramento State University; and Simon Mendez, a student at Freedom High School (Oakley) and chair of the Oakley Youth Advisory Council.

Please join us to celebrate the spirit of service and activism in our community.

For more information, visit www.losmedanos.edu/chavez/events. Questions? Contact Jennifer Adams jadams@losmedanos.edu (925) 473-7302.



