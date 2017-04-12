«
Friday, April 14th is entry deadline for 2017 Contra Costa County Fair exhibits

Do you have a talent, and want to show it off? Enter your arts and crafts, best apple pie, photography, painting, cut flower, or largest home grown tomato. Imagine the thrill of winning a blue ribbon at the Fair for your special talent.

Be sure to enter the Contra Costa County Fair’s competitive exhibits – and join the thousands of Contra Costa County residents who enter exhibits each year in the Fair. There are hundreds of categories and specialty contests for adults and children.

The Contra Costa County Fair’s Exhibit Handbook, which includes all the information you need to enter exhibits, is now available on the Fair’s website at www.ContraCostaFair.com. Online entries are currently being accepted until April 14th.

Simply log-on to the Fair’s website at www.ContraCostaFair.com to complete the entry process.

Contra Costa County Fair

“Honoring the Past…Celebrating the Future”

May 18th – May 21st

If you’re interested in receiving a copy of the Fair’s free electronic newsletter, visit the Fair’s website to sign up.

