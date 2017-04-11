Antioch police seek suspect in Friday credit union robbery

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

At approximately 2:07 PM on Friday, April 7, 2017, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the Antioch Community Federal Credit Union located at 301 G Street on the report of a robbery. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle just prior to the arrival of officers. Nobody was injured during the robbery and the take was cash.

The suspect was described by witnesses as being a black male adult wearing dark clothing. The suspect is pictured in the three attached photographs.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective McManus with the Antioch Police Department at (925)779-6940. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



Share this:



Credit Union robbery suspect

