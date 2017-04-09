Drugs, stolen cars, trespassing among Antioch Police calls for March 23-29, 2017

Following are the Antioch Police Department calls for service highlights as published in Acting City Manager Ron Bernal’s Weekly Report dated March 31, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service Summary:

Time Period: 03/23/17 00:00:00 – 03/29/17 23:59:59 Number of Calls for Service: 1,615 Number of Case Reports: 296 Number of Arrests: 89 Felony: 36 Misdemeanor: 52 Infraction: 1 Arrests with DUI charge: 4

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

3/29/17 at 10:31 am, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sunset Ln. on a report of an occupied stolen Nissan Altima . Upon the officers’ arrival, they located the vehicle occupied with 35 year old Carlos Morales in the driver’s seat along with 28 year old Ashlie Tappin and 28 year old Ryan Sullivan in the passenger seats. All the occupants were detained without incident. Tappin and Sullivan were later released on scene and Morales was sent to County Jail on auto theft charges.

3/29/17 at 9:02 am, the Community Engagement Team assisted Antioch Code Enforcement with subjects trespassing on private property. Upon the officers' arrival, they contacted 40 year old Peter King and 36 year old Richelle Becker who were inside a vehicle on the property. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a fraudulent driver's license. The name on the fake CDL was, in fact, a real person who had been the victim of identity theft. The officers also located receipts and documents that showed King and Becker had used a credit card in the victim's name and made charges on the card for several thousand dollars. Upon further search of the car, the officers located an ID card cutter, laminator, laminator sheets, and a lap top computer. Both King and Becker were transported to County Jail on identity theft related charges.

3/28/17 at 8:36 pm, an officer was conducting an interview in the 600 block of Wilbur Ave. when 29 year old Emannuel Easter walked up to the person being interviewed and made inappropriate comments. Easter was not related to the case being investigated and continually delayed and disrupted the officer's investigation with his belligerent behavior. Easter was placed under arrest for obstructing an officer's investigation. During a search of his person, a concealed fixed blade knife was located in his pants pocket. Easter was arrested and transported to County Jail for obstruction and possessing a dirk or dagger.

3/28/17 at 3:15 pm, an officer recognized 30 year old Blain Oksanen and 29 year old Ashley Hammond in a vehicle at W. 7th St. and A St. The officer knew Oksanen and Hammond were responsible for a residential burglary that occurred on 3/26/17 at a residence on Lipton St. Oksanen and Hammond admitted to being at the residence and were placed under arrest. They were both sent to County Jail.

3/28/17 at 12:33 am, officers were dispatched to an auto burglary on Oso Grande Way. The victim interrupted 39 year old Victor Ayala burglarizing his vehicle of hand tools. Ayala fled on foot dropping his cell phone. Ayala's cell phone was how officers were able to identify him. Officers went to Ayala's residence and conducted a probation search. Ayala was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail for auto burglary and violation of probation.

3/27/17 at 10:31 am, officers responded to Bridgehead Café located on E. 18th St. on a report of a subject that appeared to be passed out and slumped over in a gray Dodge Ram truck with no plates. Upon the officers' arrival, they contacted 27 year old Brett Kroh who first gave a false name to the officers. Upon learning Kroh's true name, it was discovered Kroh had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for auto theft. In addition to the warrant, Kroh showed to be on probation for vehicle theft. During a search of Kroh's person, the officers located suspected methamphetamine and heroin. Officers also located gloves, window punches, and devices used to break auto glass. Upon checking the VIN on the Dodge pickup, the officers discovered the truck was a reported stolen vehicle out of Concord. Kroh was booked into County Jail on the outstanding warrant, auto theft, possession of burglary tools, narcotic violations and violation of probation.

3/26/17 at 11:02 am, the victim called the police to report he located his stolen Honda Civic parked on Prewett Ranch Dr. and Mesa Ridge Dr. The victim watched his vehicle from down the street and waited for police to arrive. While waiting, 24 year old William Millard got into the driver's seat, as 20 year old Phillip Morris and 39 year old Robert Williams got into the passenger seats. Millard then drove away as the victim followed at a distance. The victim provided updates to the officers who were able stop the vehicle in Deer Valley Plaza. All three occupants were detained without incident. Officers located numerous shaved keys within the vehicle. Millard was later transported to County Jail where he was booked on charges of auto theft and possession of burglary tools. Morris and Williams were released from the scene.

3/26/17 at 10:58 am, an officer on routine patrol attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on 27 year old Juan Herrera for vehicle code violations. Herrera failed to yield and fled from the officer. Herrera ran the red signal light on G St. at Fitzuren Rd. and collided into a motorist in the middle of the intersection. Herrera's vehicle became disabled and he attempted to flee on foot. The officer was able to contact Herrera and arrested him without further incident. Herrera was on active CDC parole for assault with a firearm. Herrera was medically cleared and later booked into County Jail for evading and violation of parole.

3/25/17 at 9:53 am, the manager of Skippolinis on Fitzuren Rd. arrived to work and found 25 year old Chad Salas attempting to break into the restaurant. The manager called police and gave a good description of Salas. Officers located Salas a few miles away and he was positively identified by the manager. Salas was placed under arrest and sent to County Jail for burglary.

3/23/17 at 9:37 pm, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Queen, on E.18th St. for a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers found that two vehicles were involved in a major collision. 26 year old Megan Meyer was intoxicated and her vehicle struck the 17 year old victim's vehicle. A passenger in the victim vehicle sustained a serious injury to her leg and a two month old dog that was in the vehicle died. The injured passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Meyer was uncooperative and belligerent. She was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. Meyer was sent to County Jail for felony DUI after being medically cleared.

3/23/17 at 3:30 pm, an officer recognized 47 year old James Glittens panhandling on the Hwy 4 off-ramp at Auto Center Dr. Glittens has a history of chronic panhandling. Glittens was placed under arrest for his likelihood to continue. The officer also located suspected heroin in Glittens' pocket after a search incident to arrest. Glittens was sent to County Jail for panhandling and possession of narcotics.



