Washington, DC — Today, Friday, April 7, 2017 Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11) made the following statement on the U.S. Airstrikes in Syria.

“The atrocities carried out by the Russian-backed regime of President Bashar Al-Assad in Syria on its own innocent men, women, and children are uncivilized and unconscionable. Over the past six years, nearly ten million Syrian civilians have been displaced and driven from their homes, and almost four hundred thousand Syrians have lost their lives. The latest use of chemical weapons on its citizens by the Assad regime demands action by the international community.

The ability of the United States Administration to respond to these attacks is hindered by the relationship between President Trump and the Russian government, which has compromised his moral authority. These rash airstrikes alone are not sufficient to combat the war crimes perpetrated by the Assad regime. President Trump must provide a clear and rational strategy that will not only aid Syrian citizens, but also keep safe the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces. This strategy must include consulting with Congress and seeking an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), as required by the Constitution.”

Questions were sent to DeSaulnier asking what other actions he would suggest President Trump take in response to Al-Assad’s attacks on his own people and if they should include more U.S. ground troops in Syria. Please check back for his response.



