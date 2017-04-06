Antioch City Attorney to leave position effective May 15

By Allen Payton

It’s been a clean sweep of leadership inside City Hall, since the November election. First, on Election Night then-City Manager Steve Duran announced a tentative retirement date set for August 15, of this year. Then Chief of Police Allan Cantando announced on March 8 he would be retiring the first week of April. Then, the following Tuesday, the City Council voted 3-2 to terminate Duran’s contract.

That’s in addition to the election of new Mayor Sean Wright and Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe. Now, today, city staff issued the following brief press release:

“Michael Vigilia City Attorney has announced that he will be leaving the City of Antioch. The City of Antioch would like to thank Michael Vigilia for his service to the City. While with the City of Antioch, Michael Vigilia served as legal advisor for the City departments. His expertise on a wide range of legal issues will be missed. The City of Antioch wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

Asked if it is effective immediately, Mayor Sean Wright simply replied “May 15, 45 days.”

Administrative Services Director Nickie Mastay offered additional information, stating, “Mr. Vigilia put in a 45 day notice on March 31, 2017.”

No reason was given for the resignation. Asked why and if Vigilia was forced out, Wright responded, “Surprised all of us.”

Vigilia has been in the position for a little more than a year, having been hired March 8, 2016. (See related article). Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful prior to publication.

On March 28, the City Council on a 4-0 vote hired then-Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Ron Bernal as City Manager for one year. Captain Tammany Brooks is the Acting Chief of Police. Bernal will have the opportunity to either hire him or someone else to be Cantando’s successor.

The City Council, which only hires the city manager and city attorney will have the opportunity to hire Vigilia’s replacement, as well.



