America’s favorite pastime set to take over Antioch, Deer Valley High Schools

By Jesus Cano

With the Bay Valley Athletic League opening up their competition soon, the Antioch High and Deer Valley High varsity baseball teams look to make their presence known.

Antioch High Preview

Carlos Gonzalez is under the helm for the Panthers, and looks to improve upon their last season with consistent play. They just two games under .500 last season.

“If we are consistent we will be successful but inconsistency has been a problem in the last couple years,” the skipper said. “I also think the seniors need to pick up the slack and show leadership.”

According to Gonzalez, their pitching is the forte of the team, stating players RJ Mcdowell, Josh Cordova, Josh Mcevoy, and Koby Williams light up the rotation.

Gonzalez highlights Cordova to be his ace on the mound, stating that anytime he is on the mound he gives this team a good chance to win.

The rest of the starting pitchers also produce offensively according to Gonzalez. Saying that McDowell provides great speed and a consistent bat.

Brayden Huckaby is another player that stands out, as he is described to be an anchor at third base along with contributing offensively.

Antioch will open up their season on the road against Freedom on April 18th at 4:30 pm.

Deer Valley High Preview

The Wolverines ended at an even 11-11 record. The new campaign offers a fresh start to everyone, but an even mint one to new head coach Burt Roberts.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” Roberts said. “The powers put me in a great position.”

One of the Roberts’ top goal is to land a seed in the NCS playoffs. He notes that there are some top leaders on his team. Justin Tamelier is described to be dual talented as he is batting over .475 and pitched a complete game along with a no hitter.

Kyle Norman plays leadoff for their, and Roberts refers to him as a “spark plug” at the top of the line up, and knows how to start the offense.

José Domínguez is a transfer student coming from Antioch High School. He had a stellar season as he batted for a .327 average and 9 RBIs.

Deer Valley will be hosting Liberty for the league opener on April 18th at 4 pm.



