Writer suggests Hawaii Congresswoman as Democrats’ choice for President in 2020

Editor: The Democrats’ gnashing of teeth and renting of garments over the election is getting really tiresome. Instead of the constant and vociferous complaining about President Donald Trump (which achieves absolutely nothing), why not do something about it? There is plenty of time. Why not knuckle down and find a viable candidate that can win for you in 2020?

Want a woman? She’s out there. I’ve met her. Her name is Tulsi Gabbard, and she’s a Congresswoman in Hawaii’s 2nd District. She’s razor sharp smart, sincere and attractive. A political trifecta. I listened to her speak last spring when she was in Ukiah stumping for Bernie Sanders.

Her sincerity is what really impressed me. Although I didn’t agree with everything she said, this was no phony politician spouting hot air just for the sake of it. She was very candid, looked me in the eye and meant what she said. Very refreshing. She’s a rising star, that much is obvious.

Michael McInerney

Ukiah, CA

