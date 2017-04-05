«
»

Antioch woman crossing street struck by car, sustains major injuries, Monday night

By Corporal Gary Lowther #4032, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On April 3, 2017 at approximately 8:38 PM, Antioch Police dispatch received calls regarding a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Buchanan Crossings. A 46-year-old female Antioch resident was crossing Buchanan Road at the intersection of Buchanan Crossings against a red signal light when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Buchanan Rd. The female was transported to an area hospital for major injuries to her lower extremities and is expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Alcohol or drug intoxication did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. Further inquiries into the status of this case should be done via the Media Access Telephone Line (925) 779-6874. If you have information regarding this case you may text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 10:17 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Antioch woman crossing street struck by car, sustains major injuries, Monday night”

  1. RJB says:
    April 5, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Great stuff. People getting ran over almost everyday in Antioch.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

intermittently-colleagueship