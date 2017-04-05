Congressmen DeSaulnier, McNerney to hold joint Town Hall meeting in Antioch, Saturday, April 8

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) will host town hall meetings in Antioch, Richmond, and Lafayette during the month of April. Residents are invited to attend and listen to a Congressional update, ask questions, and share their thoughts on issues of importance. DeSaulnier will also discuss the broad range of constituent services his office can provide.

Joint Antioch Town Hall with Rep’s DeSaulnier (CA-11) and McNerney (CA-09)

Saturday, April 8, 2017

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Nick Rodriguez Community Center

213 F Street

Antioch, CA 94509

Details: Please RSVP to CA.11RSVP@mail.house.gov or call 925-933-2660

Richmond Town Hall

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lovonya Dejean Middle School, Multipurpose Room

3400 Macdonald Ave

Richmond, CA 94805

Lafayette Town Hall

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Stanley Middle School, Multipurpose Room

3455 School Street

Lafayette, CA 94549

Please RSVP to CA.11RSVP@mail.house.gov or call (925) 933-2660. For more information or to request ADA accommodations contact Congressman DeSaulnier’s office in either Walnut Creek or Richmond.



