Congressmen DeSaulnier, McNerney to hold joint Town Hall meeting in Antioch, Saturday, April 8
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) will host town hall meetings in Antioch, Richmond, and Lafayette during the month of April. Residents are invited to attend and listen to a Congressional update, ask questions, and share their thoughts on issues of importance. DeSaulnier will also discuss the broad range of constituent services his office can provide.
Joint Antioch Town Hall with Rep’s DeSaulnier (CA-11) and McNerney (CA-09)
Saturday, April 8, 2017
10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Nick Rodriguez Community Center
213 F Street
Antioch, CA 94509
Details: Please RSVP to CA.11RSVP@mail.house.gov or call 925-933-2660
Richmond Town Hall
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Lovonya Dejean Middle School, Multipurpose Room
3400 Macdonald Ave
Richmond, CA 94805
Lafayette Town Hall
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Stanley Middle School, Multipurpose Room
3455 School Street
Lafayette, CA 94549
Please RSVP to CA.11RSVP@mail.house.gov or call (925) 933-2660. For more information or to request ADA accommodations contact Congressman DeSaulnier’s office in either Walnut Creek or Richmond.