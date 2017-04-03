Antioch man shot outside bar, Sunday afternoon

By Corporal Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 1:19 pm, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to Cruisers Saloon located at 1611 A Street on a report of male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, it was discovered the responsible(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. The officers contacted a 37-year-old male Antioch resident who suffered from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.



