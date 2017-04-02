Shoplifting, trespassing, guns, auto theft among Antioch police calls for March 16-22, 2017

Following are the Antioch Police Department calls for service highlights as published in Acting City Manager Ron Bernal’s Weekly Report dated March 24, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service Summary:

Time Period: 03/16/17 00:00:00 – 03/22/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,679

Number of Case Reports: 306

Number of Arrests: 78

Felony: 23

Misdemeanor: 55

Arrests with DUI charge: 0

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

3/21/17 at 7:35 pm, officers were dispatched to a call of squatters in a vacant home on Filbert St. When they arrived, they were told by witnesses that the squatters had gotten into a red Toyota and drove it down the street to another address. The witnesses further saw the driver of the vehicle go into the house the car was now parked in front of. Officers found the vehicle and a DMV check found the vehicle had been stolen out of Pleasanton. Contact was made at the residence with 35 year old Jennifer Prieto, 29 year old Ashley Hammond, and 31 year old Scott Rivera. Prieto was identified as the person who drove the Toyota to that location. Prieto was taken into custody without incident for auto theft and possession of stolen property and was transported to County Jail.

on Filbert St. When they arrived, they were told by witnesses that the squatters had gotten into a red Toyota and drove it down the street to another address. The witnesses further saw the driver of the vehicle go into the house the car was now parked in front of. Officers found the vehicle and a DMV check found the vehicle had been stolen out of Pleasanton. Contact was made at the residence with 35 year old Jennifer Prieto, 29 year old Ashley Hammond, and 31 year old Scott Rivera. Prieto was identified as the person who drove the Toyota to that location. Prieto was taken into custody without incident for property and was transported to County Jail. 3/21/17 at 5:22 pm, 51 year old Lamos Sturgis came to Antioch PD for his annual sex offender registration . The officer discovered Sturgis was two months past his required registration date. Sturgis was arrested for failing to register and was later sent to County Jail.

. The officer discovered Sturgis was his required registration date. Sturgis was arrested for failing to register and was later sent to County Jail. 3/20/17 at 5:40 pm, officers were dispatched to the Sears store on Somersville Rd. for 63 year old Pete Warren who had been caught shoplifting . Upon arrival, officers learned Warren had loaded a cart with $1,200 worth of power tools, clothing and perfume and placed the cart near an exit door. Warren went to the parking lot, pulled his truck up near the door, and then brought the cart outside to his truck where he was contacted and detained by store employees. Warren was arrested without incident for burglary and grand theft and was booked into County Jail.

. Upon arrival, officers learned Warren had loaded a cart with and placed the cart near an exit door. Warren went to the parking lot, pulled his truck up near the door, and then brought the cart outside to his truck where he was contacted and detained by store employees. Warren was arrested without incident for burglary and grand theft and was booked into County Jail. 3/20/17 at 12:52 pm, the Community Engagement Team (CET) returned to the BNSF property at the foot of F St. and located a total of 12 subjects who were there illegally . Any of the subjects who had been previously contacted there and advised to leave were arrested and transported to County Jail for likely to continue on the charge of trespassing on private property. The remaining subjects were issued citations and released at the scene.

. Any of the subjects who had been previously contacted there and advised to leave were arrested and transported to County Jail for likely to continue on the charge of trespassing on private property. The remaining subjects were issued citations and released at the scene. 3/19/17 at 12:34 pm, an officer on routine patrol in the area of Auto Center Dr. and Mahogany Way located a Chevy Malibu driving northbound on Auto Center Dr. A check of the vehicle’s license plate showed the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Martinez during a carjacking . The officer followed the vehicle into Century Plaza in the City of Pittsburg while he waited for cover officers to arrive. The driver, 22 year old Anastasia Atencio, sped off, and a pursuit ensued. The officer pursued the vehicle westbound on Century Blvd . The vehicle crashed into a street sign pole in the Winco parking lot in North Park Plaza. Atencio was arrested without further incident. Martinez PD was contacted and they responded to the scene and took custody of Atencio. Pittsburg PD also responded and took the collision report.

. The officer followed the vehicle into Century Plaza in the City of Pittsburg while he waited for cover officers to arrive. The driver, 22 year old Anastasia Atencio, sped off, and a pursuit ensued. The officer pursued the vehicle westbound on Century Blvd in the Winco parking lot in North Park Plaza. Atencio was arrested without further incident. Martinez PD was contacted and they responded to the scene and took custody of Atencio. Pittsburg PD also responded and took the collision report. 3/18/17 at 8:30 pm, officers were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Lane for a report of trespassing . Upon arrival, officers located 28 year old Emmanuel Rader trespassing in a shed. Rader was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail.

. Upon arrival, officers located 28 year old Emmanuel Rader trespassing in a shed. Rader was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail. 3/18/17 at 8:45 am, an officer observed an older Honda in the area of the Holiday Lodge on W. 10th St. and saw the driver make attempts to avoid contact with the officer. The vehicle parked across from the Holiday Lodge and the rear passenger quickly walked away. He was later identified as 38 year old Lawrence Murphy. He was found to be in possession of .45 caliber ammunition . During a search of the Honda, officers located a stolen .45 caliber handgun under the passenger seat . Murphy was a convicted felon and arrested for possession of the gun and ammunition. He was booked into County Jail.

. During a search of the Honda, . Murphy was a convicted felon and arrested for possession of the gun and ammunition. He was booked into County Jail. 3/17/17 at 3:48 pm, officers responded to the report of a subject passed out in City Park. Upon officers’ arrival, 39 year old Andrew Guillory was contacted in the grass near the playground. He was found to be heavily intoxicated and uncooperative when they woke him. Guillory was arrested for public intoxication and booked into County Jail.

when they woke him. Guillory was arrested for public intoxication and booked into County Jail. 3/17/17 at 1:58 pm, a citizen called to report a subject at Jack’s Car Wash on Fitzuren Rd. with a firearm in his waistband . Officers responded and contacted 36 year old Keith Stevenson who was found to have a loaded handgun in his pocket . The gun had been reported stolen that same day in a residential burglary in Oakley . Stevenson was also a convicted felon . He was arrested and booked in the County Jail for possession of the stolen handgun.

. Officers responded and contacted 36 year old Keith Stevenson who was found to . . Stevenson . He was arrested and booked in the County Jail for possession of the stolen handgun. 3/16/17 at 3:48 pm, an officer was on patrol when he saw 47 year old Michael Stevens driving near Garrow Dr. The officer knew that Stevens had a Parolee at Large warrant. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on Stevens’ vehicle and he was taken into custody. Stevens was booked into County Jail.



Share this: