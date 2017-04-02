Antioch’s All Sports Training Center trains amazing 6th grade athlete

By Ed Givans

All Sports Training Center, located in Antioch, California has an amazing 6th grade athlete, Will Stallings, Jr. He plays football for the Pittsburg Junior Pirates’ Junior Varsity team. He also runs track for the elite track team All Sports Outlaws. Since training at All Sports Training Center, his speed, agility, vertical jump and all around athletic abilities are equal to those of a high school athlete.

All of Stallings’ hard work and dedication has landed him on the 6th grade Football University (FBU) team, which he helped lead to the championship in Naples, Florida. It was the first time a Bay Area FBU team made it to the FBU championship.

With his outstanding play in Naples, he was scouted and invited to the Diamond All-American game in Los Angeles, California where he was the starting slot receiver and cornerback. With an all-star performance in Los Angeles, he was scouted for the Grid Iron Kings National Youth Showcase All-Star Game presented by DMAXX Sports in Dallas, Texas.

His Trainer, who is also the owner of All Sports Training Center, says that Will is one of the hardest working 6th graders that he has ever come across. Expect big things to come from Stallings, Jr.

He’s not just a superstar athlete, he is also a superstar student maintaining a 3.2 GPA. Stallings lives by the quote, “hard work beats talent when talent is hardly working” and says that he receives his motivation from his loving and supportive family.

He currently has an upcoming invite from New York City depending on his performance in Dallas. In a short off-season, this 6th grade superstar athlete has competed and shined in all national games across the country.

Congratulations to Will Stallings, Jr. and All Sports Training Center of Antioch for putting out such a humble athlete.



