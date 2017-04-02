Hundreds honor Police Chief Cantando at retirement ceremony, Thursday

By John Crowder

Over 200 people, including community members, current and former political dignitaries, and police officers from around the Bay Area attended the retirement ceremony of Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando, on Thursday, March 30th.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Antioch’s Lone Tree Golf and Event Center, Cantando, surrounded by family members, and with his father listening in though Skype, heard how much he had meant to the Antioch community.

Captain Tammany Brooks, now serving as Acting Chief after the man he described as his best friend leaves that post, was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Brooks welcomed the crowd, then introduced the Antioch Police Color Guard, who presented the American and California flags for the pledge of allegiance. Brooks then called on Reverend Robert Rien, of Antioch’s St. Ignatius Church, to give the invocation.

Rien, in an emotional talk that served as a prelude to many other acknowledgements of the impact that Cantando had during his almost 30 years of service to the City of Antioch, described how he had come to know Cantando over the last several years, and how close they had become.

Following Rien’s remarks, Retired Chief Mark Moczulski introduced Chief Cantando, who in turn introduced his family to those gathered for the event.

Representatives from California and State legislators, along with members of the community, then took turns honoring Cantando, and presenting him with letters of appreciation and gifts, thanking him for his service to the community. They included former Chief of Police Mark Moczulski, former City Manager Steve Duran, former Mayor Wade Harper, former Mayor and Councilwoman Mary Rocha, as well as former Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair Hans Ho, among others.

Chief Cantando, who will now begin a second career with Bank of America as Vice President and Regional Manager of Protective Services for the organization, closed the event with a final message. In it, he thanked his family, friends, and his fellow police officers, emphasizing the dangers they face in their daily efforts to keep the public safe.

Cantando was the Chief of Police in Antioch for five-and-a-half years.



Chief Cantando & Latino leaders

