Help adults with mental disabilities at Chipotle fundraiser, April 12

Casa de Sincero, Inc. DBA: Sincere Residential Services 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization operates in in Contra Costa County.

Casa teaches and enables adults with mental health disabilities to live independent lives. We currently serve consumers in Contra Costa County through our Sincere Residential services Housing and wellness program.

Our approach is friendly, structured and flexible.

We focus on enhancing the healthy eating habits, social skills, recreational opportunities, and daily living skills of consumers so that they are able to contribute to society. We also work to increase the public’s positive perceptions of persons with mental health disabilities.

For more information visit casadesincero.org.



