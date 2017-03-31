«
Fight leads to stabbing of man in Antioch, suspect’s arrest, Thursday night

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Thursday, March 30, 2017 at approximately 9:20 PM, Antioch Officers were advised of a possible stabbing victim inside the Antioch Wal-Mart Store restroom. On arrival, an adult male victim suffering from a single stab wound was located inside. It was learned that an argument had begun off property at a nearby location and the involved parties ran into the restroom inside the store. The argument continued and the victim was stabbed.

The suspect was detained at the scene and later booked into County Jail on felony assault charges. The weapon used was recovered at the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. This incident did not involve the Wal-Mart Store or any of its employees. No further information will be released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

