Writer happy with Council’s choice of Bernal for Antioch City Manager

Dear Editor:

I am extremely pleased that Mr. Bernal is now in the position of City Manager. I believe he will bridge the gap between citizens and city. I also support his plans to streamline reporting and drive to represent the best our city has to offer.

I spoke with Ron, last night and he demonstrated confidence and clarity on his direction for our City. I think the changes we made in November with our leadership and the changes yet to come under Bernal will bring this City back from the edge.

Thank you, Antioch City Council for the best decision yet this year.

Fred Rouse

Antioch



