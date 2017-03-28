Woman seeks owner of man’s wedding ring found in Antioch BART Park N Ride Lot
A silver and diamond man’s wedding band was found at the Antioch Park and Ride lot. It is inscribed inside. The woman who found it would like to return it to the owner. If that is you, please call 925-321-6691.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 11:55 am and is filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.