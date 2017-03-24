Two young Antioch men shot, one killed, Thursday night

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 9:20 p.m., the Antioch Police Department is currently investigating a shooting involving two victims, both Antioch residents, in the 2700 block of Contra Loma Blvd. A 22-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Vanderpool with the Antioch Police Department at (925)779-6988.

Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6939. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



