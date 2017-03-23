During probation search Antioch police arrest Brentwood man at home for guns, drugs, Wednesday

By Sergeant Wisecarver, Antioch Police Special Operations Unit

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at approximately 1:00 pm, the Antioch Police Department Special Operations Unit conducted a probation search on 31-year-old Jerome Trainor at his home in the City of Brentwood. SOU Detectives located four illegally possessed firearms, over six ounces of cocaine and over $40,000.00 in cash. Trainor was arrested for the guns and drugs and was booked in to the Martinez County Detention Facility.

We will not be releasing the address in Brentwood at this time. No further information will be released at this time as this investigation is ongoing; anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Sergeant Wisecarver with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6941.



Share this:



Drugs, cash & guns seized from Jerome Trainor

