Antioch Water Park season passes now available

Stay cool this summer at the Antioch Water Park. The Water Park is conveniently located on Lone Tree way across the street from Deer Valley High School and is the premier water attraction in East Contra Costa County. For less than the cost of four regular admissions, you can have your own season pass to the Water Park and enjoy a summer of fun in the sun. Avoid the long lines and enjoy conveniently free parking at the Antioch Water Park.

Season Passes are on sale now at a discounted rate:

· $55.00 for Antioch Residents – if purchased by May 26, 2017

· $60.00 for Non-Antioch Residents – if purchased by May 26, 2016

The passes will increase to $70.00 (resident) and $80.00 (non-resident) if purchased after Opening Day (May 27th).

The Antioch Water Park is open from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend. For more information about Season Passes or any of the programs at the Water Park, please contact the Antioch Water Park at 925-776-3070.

COME SPLASH WITH US!!



Share this: