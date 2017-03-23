Performing “Fairy Tales, Fantasy and Legend” with soprano Sarah Sloan and tenor Jeffrey Albright

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Adults: $15 Seniors (62 & Over): $12 Students: $7

General Seating

Formed in the late 1970s, the Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra has established a presence throughout the county. The orchestra is comprised of forty-five musicians ranging in age from 15 to 94 who are music teachers, accountants, students, electricians, mechanics, homemakers, lawyers, retirees, dentists, engineers and computer specialists. Primarily Contra Costa residents, their only remuneration is the stimulation and satisfaction of rehearsing and performing together. In addition to the five-concert season at the Lesher Center, the orchestra also nurtures its dedication to the community by providing affordable performances to the residents of East Contra Costa County at El Campanil Theatre.

Soprano Sarah Sloan and tenor Jeffrey Albright, who were our soloists in last season’s popular “Broadway at the Movies” set, return to sing songs from beloved movies and musicals. The orchestra is featured in selections from contemporary blockbusters and classical hits alike, including Mussorgsky’s evocative tone poem Night on Bald Mountain, and Tchaikovsky’s Waltz from Sleeping Beauty.

Program

Night on Bald Mountain — Modest Mussorgsky

Music from “Up” — Michael Giacchino/arr. Datzman

Celebrating the 50th birthday of composer Michael Giacchino

Waltz, from “Sleeping Beauty” — Peter Tchaikovsky

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams

For tickets or more information visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call the Box Office at (925) 757-9500.



