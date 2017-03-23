«
Antioch man shot multiple times, Wednesday night, in critical but stable condition

By Sergeant Tom Fuhrmann, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau                    

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 11:18 PM Antioch Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Walter Way on the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival Officers found a 37-year-old, Antioch man on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that he sustained when he was shot following a brief argument.  The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated and is listed in critical but stable condition at the time of this writing.  This investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6939. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

