Felony charges filed against man in last Thursday’s Antioch officer involved shooting case

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Monday, March 20, 2017 the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney filed four felony charges against 49-year-old Anthony Terry for his involvement in the incident described below. Terry sustained minor injuries during the incident and is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges:

– Felony assault upon a peace officer

– Felony fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving reckless

– Felony illegal possession of ammunition

– Felony possession of a firearm

At approximately 10:13 PM on Thursday, March 16, 2017, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting that was occurring in the 2000 block of Mokelumne Drive. As officers arrived in the area they located an involved vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver failed to stop for officers.

Officers pursued the vehicle and during the pursuit the suspect vehicle rammed an Antioch Police patrol vehicle near Wawona Court. Shots were fired by the officer and the suspect was wounded. A firearm was located in the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and was treated for his injuries. The suspect is in stable condition at this time. No officers were injured. This investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Vanderpool with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6988.



