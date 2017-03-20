Register now for Antioch kids’ Spring Break Skate Camp, April 10-14

How about some sidewalk surfing and learning some gnar moves, this year, bro? Do an ollie and maybe catch some air, even.

Spend your spring break learning the basic and advanced fundamentals of skateboarding by attending the Spring Break Skate Camp in Antioch. In this one-week camp, kids of all skill sets (beginner to advanced) learn the essentials needed to progress in a fun, safe and friendly environment. Kids will learn tricks, fundamentals, safety, and more from instructors with years of experience. Girls are encouraged to attend.

You must provide your own skateboard and helmet. Rentals are available but must be requested before class starts. Campers must be ages 7-14 in order to register for this camp.

The camp goes from 10:00 am-12:00 pm Monday through Friday from April 10th-14th at the Antioch Skate Park, located behind the Antioch Water Park, 4701 Lone Tree Way, Antioch. For more information call the Antioch Recreation Department at 925-776-3050. Join in. You’ll be so stoked.



